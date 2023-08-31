RK Capital Management LLC Buys 74,900 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Veeco Instruments worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

VECO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 494,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

