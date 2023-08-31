RK Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,089,784 shares in the company, valued at $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,460,000 shares of company stock worth $56,842,800. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 372,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,430. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

