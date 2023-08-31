RK Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up approximately 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 443,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,591. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

