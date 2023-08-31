RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up 2.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total transaction of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $4,133,887. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

BLD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.21. 153,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.46. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised its target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

