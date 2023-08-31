RK Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 102,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

