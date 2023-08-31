RK Capital Management LLC Sells 15,375 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 3.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,684 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.57. The company had a trading volume of 222,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,789. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $186.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

