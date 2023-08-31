RK Capital Management LLC Sells 28,900 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises approximately 3.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,556. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

