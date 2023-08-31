RK Capital Management LLC Sells 30,600 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. IRadimed makes up 2.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of IRadimed worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at $632,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,950 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 7,883 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $383,665.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,174,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,907 shares of company stock worth $4,540,255 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,941. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $582.50 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

