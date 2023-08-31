RK Capital Management LLC Takes $7.48 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.