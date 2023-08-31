RK Capital Management LLC Takes $8.51 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

CSL traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,052. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $314.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

