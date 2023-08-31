RK Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 222,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,097,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 61,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,097,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,364 shares of company stock worth $1,132,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 432,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

