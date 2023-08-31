Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580,365 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Robert Half worth $200,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

RHI stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

