Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $1,843.27 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $954.29 million and $6.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,843.27 or 0.06799762 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 517,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,717 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 516,810.76428934 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,844.40484706 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,514,747.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

