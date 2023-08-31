Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $309.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

