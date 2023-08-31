Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,376. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

