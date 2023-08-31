Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.30. 742,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day moving average of $254.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.