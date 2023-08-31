Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.02. 4,671,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

