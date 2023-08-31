Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.
VCIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,576. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
