Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $206,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,261. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.