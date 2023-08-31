Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $206,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,261. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.