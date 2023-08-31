Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 156,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,759,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,679,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,962,447 shares of company stock valued at $54,596,092 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

