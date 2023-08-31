Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

