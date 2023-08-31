Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $428,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 480,631 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

