Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.13 ($0.10). Approximately 354,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 258,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.02. The company has a market cap of £10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Transactions at Roquefort Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen Paul West bought 144,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £10,088.19 ($12,716.74). In related news, insider Dr Darrin Disley acquired 269,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £18,895.45 ($23,818.79). Also, insider Stephen Paul West acquired 144,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,088.19 ($12,716.74). Insiders have acquired 465,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.

