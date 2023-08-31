Ross Dobinson Acquires 237,610 Shares of Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) Stock

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR – Get Free Report) insider Ross Dobinson bought 237,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,405.28 ($7,358.25).

Acrux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Acrux alerts:

About Acrux

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.