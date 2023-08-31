Ross Dobinson Acquires 237,610 Shares of Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) Stock

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACRGet Free Report) insider Ross Dobinson bought 237,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,405.28 ($7,358.25).

Acrux Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Acrux



Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

