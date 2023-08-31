Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 869,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,476. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.