RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 826,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,331. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

