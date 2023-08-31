Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $98.82

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.82, but opened at $101.03. Ryanair shares last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 73,391 shares traded.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

