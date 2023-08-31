Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $57,655,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after buying an additional 269,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after buying an additional 184,418 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $421.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

