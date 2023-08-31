Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.04-8.06 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $215.04 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.39.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock valued at $262,454,833. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

