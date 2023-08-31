Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.16.

CRM stock traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,282,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 584.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

