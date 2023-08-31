Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $215.04, but opened at $228.00. Salesforce shares last traded at $226.07, with a volume of 3,516,167 shares changing hands.

The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

