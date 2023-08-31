Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. 13,282,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 584.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock valued at $262,454,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.