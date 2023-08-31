Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $896-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.81 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,237. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,818 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,207,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,157,834 shares of company stock worth $58,989,785. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

