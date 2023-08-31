Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.35 million. Samsara also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. 7,173,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,157,834 shares of company stock valued at $58,989,785 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

