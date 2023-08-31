Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.93 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $6,961.72 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.35 or 0.06279117 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,459,196,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,560,601 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

