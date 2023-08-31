Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$56,692.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00.

Saputo Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$29.26 on Thursday. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$27.17 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8184654 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Saputo and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

