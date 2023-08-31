Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.24

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $12.97. Sasol shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 68,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5321 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 57.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

