SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $227.12 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $335.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

