Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Carmignac Gestion’s 10th Largest Position

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200,571 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 3.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.26% of Schlumberger worth $183,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,673 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,600,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.