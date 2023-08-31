Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

