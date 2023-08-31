Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Shares Down 2.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Down 15.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

