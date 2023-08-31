SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

