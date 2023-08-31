SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

SCHW stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

