SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Schlumberger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,718,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,691.4% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 768,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,732,000 after purchasing an additional 740,948 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 14,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,339,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,046,000 after buying an additional 224,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,883,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

