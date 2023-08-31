SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $46.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.