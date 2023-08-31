SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,622 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

