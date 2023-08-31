SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

