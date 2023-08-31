Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 485 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SGEN opened at $206.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $209.39.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
