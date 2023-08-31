Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 485 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $206.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGEN

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.