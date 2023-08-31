Sector Gamma AS Boosts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 739,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 665,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,174. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

