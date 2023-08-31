Sector Gamma AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE BIO traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,764. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $514.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998 shares of company stock worth $378,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.